Sweet home deli

These are times when all of us could do with some cheering up, and there are few better ways to get a rush of dopamine to the brain than indulging in a bar of chocolate. And now, you can dig into the sweet goodness of some of the finest brands from across the world, which will be delivered straight to your doorstep — or your society gate, given the current restrictions — anywhere in the city.

CocoCart is a newly launched venture that helps Mumbaikars lay their hands on specialty, imported and gourmet chocolate brands that they would otherwise find hard to access. Its repertoire includes products from Godiva, Lindt, Milka, Hersheys, Loacker and Nestle. The goodies are delivered using cold storage containers so that the chocolates don't melt on the way. A spokesperson from the firm said, "Our team is clad in PPE kits; we have gone to great lengths to ensure that delivery remains contactless so that the products can reach customers safely. Everyone has a favourite chocolate, and we want to ensure that you get your hands on it no matter what corner of the Earth it comes from."

Log on to cococart.in

Call 932785858

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news