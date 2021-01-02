Sweet little nothings of home decor

Having settled in new home, enjoying the perfect choices made in bringing in those curated furniture and furnishings, one might slowly realize that this perfect space needs the finishing touches.

And we call them ‘Sweet Little Nothings of Home Décor’!

The list has simple, everyday items but they make the home sweeter, cozier and more relaxing.

Cushions & Rugs- Matching or Complimenting with your Sofas and Chairs. Add them in different sizes. Experiment with different textures like crocheted cushions, Jute rugs etc.



Plants- So much is said and written about this beautiful element, add a small plant to any mundane room and you see the life springing back right into the space. Small potted plants on coffee tables, larger potted plants on the floor in a corner or hanging potted plants…endless options you can play with.

Artefacts- These can be simple things that interested you on your travels and you brought home. Now there are dedicated stores (online too) providing vast variety of options from Candle holders to Ginger Jars. Size definitely plays a major role while selecting your artefacts. You don’t want to go too big that it dominates your décor nor small that its hardly visible. One more useful tip is to group them into clusters of 3 or 4 together to make a statement.

Fragrances- After a long day, you want to come home to refresh your body and soul. Odours from kitchen or the damp air from closed indoors can be very depressing. There are number of options to bring in fresh aromas into your indoors- Reed diffusers, Potpourri, Aroma oil diffusers, Scented potted plants … to name a few.



Art- I would say, is the heart of your home. Give your walls an opportunity to showcase who you are and what you like. Investing in Art can be an overwhelming task, let me warn you. But one can always start small by buying from local artists and also buying Art Prints. Visiting galleries is a great way to acquaint yourself with art and to find out which type of art interests you and why.

Mood lighting- Floor lamps & Table lamps instantly give you a rich palette of subdued lighting. Besides these, Votives, Hurricanes and Lanterns add that mysterious light-shadow effects to the corners of rooms.

Feel free to experiment with these elements, because they don’t cost you much compared to what you must have already spent on your interiors. Try to find out which eclectic mix of these ‘Sweet Little Nothings’ bring magic to your décor.

Geeta Krishna is the Founder & Partner at DivineProportion Interiors, Mumbai. www.divineproportion.co.in

