Sweets for all embassies to mark Ayodhya Bhumi Pujan

Ayodhya: The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust will be sending boxes of Bikaneri laddoos to all foreign embassies in Delhi to mark the Bhumi Pujan ceremony of the grand Ram temple in Ayodhya.



The laddoos will also be distributed in the temple town here. According to the officials of the Trust, orders have been placed for 4 lakh packets of laddoos.



Preparations are on in full swing to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the foundation stone laying ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on August 5.

Ayodhya: Preparation of laddoos underway at Mani Ram Das Chhawni, ahead of foundation stone laying ceremony of Ram Temple. A worker says, "Total 1,11,000 laddoos will be prepared for offerings on Aug 5th."



PM Modi will lay the foundation stone of Ram Temple on 5th August. pic.twitter.com/x3CATTRj5f — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) July 31, 2020



Senior officials, led by Chief Secretary R.K. Tiwari, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Avanish Awasthi and other top police officials will be visiting Ayodhya on Friday to take stock of the arrangements, particularly security arrangements.



Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is expected to visit Ayodhya on Sunday to oversee the preparations for the event. The occasion will be live-streamed on Doordarshan so that the devotees across the globe can be part of the grand event.



Mahant Kanhaiya Das, president of Ayodhya Sant Samiti, said that Diwali will be celebrated in Ayodhya from August 3, while bhajans and other religious activities will also be performed. Saints will also participate in 108 Hanuman Chalisa recitations in the temples.

