Swiggy launches operations in Nagpur, to offer late night delivery in the city

Swiggy, the largest food ordering and delivery platform has decided to expand its services in Nagpur, in order to offer customers better restaurant choices and variety. The food options include a range of legendary eateries, trendy new cafes, ice cream parlors as well as national and international Quick Service Restaurants (QSRs) across west Nagpur such as Dharampet, Bajaj Nagar and Pratap Nagar and others. Swiggy will soon expand its services to other areas in Nagpur starting with Sadar and Sitabuldi

Through its services, Swiggy is bringing the choicest food options in the city to the doorsteps of food lovers, coupled with the superior customer experience that the brand is known for. In the last five months, Swiggy has launched in five new cities, namely Ahmedabad, Chandigarh, Jaipur, Coimbatore, and Kochi, while going from strength to strength in the existing metros.

"After tremendous success in Mumbai and Pune, Nagpur is the third city in Maharashtra for Swiggy," said Srivats TS, vice president, marketing at Swiggy.

"The city has a distinctive food culture, and we¿re excited to bring our lightning-fast and hassle-free ordering and delivery service here, making these delicacies accessible to consumers wherever they are," he added.

Nagpur is widely known for its gastronomic offerings, ranging from the unique Saoji and Varhadi cuisines to the delicious Marathi-style street food.

Popular restaurants like Haldiram's, Bula's Kitchen, Aachari, Yello, Fuel Headquarters, The Breakfast Story, Reddy's Gokul Brindavan, Khichdiwala, Zaikart will now be available on Swiggy. It will also offer late night delivery, post 11 pm, in the city.

With over 250 of the best restaurants on the platform already, Swiggy provides foodies with the choicest food options in the city.

To ensure consumers have access to their favorite food, Swiggy will deliver from a wider radius of as much as six km.

Consumers can not only order from these restaurants without any restrictions on the minimum order value but can also track their orders live on the Swiggy app.

With the fastest food delivery service in the country, people from Nagpur will now have their food delivered at a lightning-fast speed, along with multiple payment options.

Further, Swiggy provides city restaurants with the tools and technology to reach new customers.

In addition to driving order volumes through the platform, partner restaurants can strengthen their delivery services, brand equity, and recall value.

Swiggy has also launched a revamped owner app for restaurants that will allow them to efficiently manage the thousands of orders they receive, through real-time updates on their performance, consumer feedback, menu analysis and so on.

"We are delighted to partner with Swiggy as they expand to Nagpur, the third largest city in Maharashtra. As a trusted brand known for its traditional snacks, we believe in hygienic ways of cooking and providing the best food to our consumers. Swiggy¿s advance technology and user-friendly platform will not only help us reach a larger customer base, but also deliver food that is fresh and reaches the consumers on time. Looking forward to growing together and serving the city more efficiently," said Neeraj Agarwal, director, Haldiram¿s Nagpur.

"We would like to heartily congratulate Swiggy for commencing their operations in Nagpur and expanding their operations across Maharashtra. We believe this collaboration would help both our businesses as we reach more food lovers in the city. We are delighted to enter into this new venture with Swiggy and look forward to increasing our customer-base in Nagpur," added Prasanna Reddy, owner, Gokul Brindavan Restaurant.

