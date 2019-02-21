Swiggy tries to deliver food from Rajasthan to a customer in Chennai; Twitter explodes

Updated: Feb 21, 2019, 12:11 IST | mid-day online correspondent

A Swiggy user ordered food in Chennai but because of a technical glitch, the order was registered at a restaurant of the same name in Rajasthan; Twitter could not keep shut about it

Swiggy tries to deliver food from Rajasthan to a customer in Chennai; Twitter explodes
Pic/Bhargav Rajan's Twitter

Food delivery services are often in the news for making blunders like delivering late, not delivering food at all, mixing up orders and more. But this time, what Swiggy did will leave you in splits.

A Swiggy user ordered food in Chennai but because of a certain technical glitch, the order was registered at a restaurant of the same name in Rajasthan.

However, what was hilarious is that the Swiggy delivery guy received the order from Rajasthan and also tried delivering it "in less than 12 minutes".

The person who ordered the food, Bhargav Rajan, took to Twitter to share the hilarious instance. He captioned the image, "Wow Swiggy, what are you driving?"

The screenshot also showed that the order was for Rs 138 only.

Swiggy tries to deliver food from Rajasthan to a customer in Chennai; Twitter explodes

Swiggy responded to the situation and replied on the customer's Twitter handle. "This seems to be the work of God of mischief Loki. In all seriousness, we have highlighted this issue and taken it very seriously and are actively working on to avoid such mishaps in the future. Thank you for bringing this to light for us Hyperion. Bon appetite!"

However, as the image went viral on Twitter couldn't stop laughing and cracking jokes.

Swiggy, too, came up with a meme and it's hilarious!

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Tags

chennairajasthanindian food

DISCLAIMER: mid-day and its affiliates shall have no liability for any views, thoughts and comments expressed on this article.

Mumbai: Cop smashes liquor bottles in a bar open till 3 am

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK