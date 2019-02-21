Swiggy tries to deliver food from Rajasthan to a customer in Chennai; Twitter explodes

national

A Swiggy user ordered food in Chennai but because of a technical glitch, the order was registered at a restaurant of the same name in Rajasthan; Twitter could not keep shut about it

Pic/Bhargav Rajan's Twitter

Food delivery services are often in the news for making blunders like delivering late, not delivering food at all, mixing up orders and more. But this time, what Swiggy did will leave you in splits.

A Swiggy user ordered food in Chennai but because of a certain technical glitch, the order was registered at a restaurant of the same name in Rajasthan.

However, what was hilarious is that the Swiggy delivery guy received the order from Rajasthan and also tried delivering it "in less than 12 minutes".

The person who ordered the food, Bhargav Rajan, took to Twitter to share the hilarious instance. He captioned the image, "Wow Swiggy, what are you driving?"

The screenshot also showed that the order was for Rs 138 only.

Swiggy responded to the situation and replied on the customer's Twitter handle. "This seems to be the work of God of mischief Loki. In all seriousness, we have highlighted this issue and taken it very seriously and are actively working on to avoid such mishaps in the future. Thank you for bringing this to light for us Hyperion. Bon appetite!"

This seems to be the work of God of mischief Loki ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ In all seriousness, we have highlighted this issue and taken it very seriously and are actively working on to avoid such mishaps in the future. Thank you for bringing this to light for us Hyperion ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ Bon appetite! — SwiggyCares (@SwiggyCares) February 17, 2019

However, as the image went viral on Twitter couldn't stop laughing and cracking jokes.

Wow ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ²ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ² for âÂÂÂ¹138 they're coming from Bangalore , this is called determination for work !!! Keep going #SwiggySurprise — ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ (@kaunrajneesh) February 18, 2019

When you order north indian food the food is from north India.. that's swiggy for you... — à®ÂÂÂà¯ÂÂÂà®ÂÂÂà®¿à®³à®©à¯ÂÂÂ (@googlethalai) February 18, 2019

Looks like they hv tied up with ISRO too... — Urban à¤ÂÂÂà¤¤à¥ÂÂÂà¤¸à¤µ âÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂ¦ÂÂÂ (@Buntea) February 18, 2019

Swiggy, too, came up with a meme and it's hilarious!

We'll fly to the moon and back for our customers! ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ#Anythingforourcustomers



^Zyn pic.twitter.com/vFaTM1RDiH — SwiggyCares (@SwiggyCares) February 18, 2019

