Swimmer Michael Phelps and his wife Nicole are 'two' much in love
Interestingly, the couple first tied the knot on June 13, 2016, at a secret ceremony before the Rio Olympics. Later, they married again, at a beach in Mexico on October 30
US swimming legend Michael Phelps and wife Nicole celebrated their second wedding anniversary recently, and the champion athlete highlighted the day with a very sweet message for his Lady Love on Instagram.
"@mrs.nicolephelps. It's been a fast, amazing 2 years but I feel like the luckiest man in the world to have you as my best friend. You're my rock, my glue and everything that holds me together.
I love you so much and look forward to seeing what the future brings us," he wrote.
Wife Nicole replied equally sweetly: "Happy 2nd Anniversary to the man of my dreams. There's a lot of things in life we question or wish something might be different but there's never been a doubt in my mind where I'm not thankful you're my partner, my husband and the man I want to spend the rest of my life with. You make me a better person, wife and mom."
Interestingly, the couple first tied the knot on June 13, 2016, at a secret ceremony before the Rio Olympics. Later, they married again, at a beach in Mexico on October 30.
Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
DISCLAIMER: mid-day and its affiliates shall have no liability for any views, thoughts and comments expressed on this article.
Indian cricketers celebrate their birthdays in style