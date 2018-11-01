Swimmer Michael Phelps and his wife Nicole are 'two' much in love

other-sports

Interestingly, the couple first tied the knot on June 13, 2016, at a secret ceremony before the Rio Olympics. Later, they married again, at a beach in Mexico on October 30

Nicole and Michael Phelps

US swimming legend Michael Phelps and wife Nicole celebrated their second wedding anniversary recently, and the champion athlete highlighted the day with a very sweet message for his Lady Love on Instagram.

"@mrs.nicolephelps. It's been a fast, amazing 2 years but I feel like the luckiest man in the world to have you as my best friend. You're my rock, my glue and everything that holds me together.

I love you so much and look forward to seeing what the future brings us," he wrote.

Wife Nicole replied equally sweetly: "Happy 2nd Anniversary to the man of my dreams. There's a lot of things in life we question or wish something might be different but there's never been a doubt in my mind where I'm not thankful you're my partner, my husband and the man I want to spend the rest of my life with. You make me a better person, wife and mom."

