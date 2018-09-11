Swimmer Ryan Lochte gets married to wife Kayla for the second time!

other-sports

Lochte's representative confirmed the news that the couple tied the knot on Sunday

Ryan Lochte with wife Kyla and son Caiden

United States competitive swimmer and Olympic medal winner Ryan Lochte, 34, got married to his wife Kayla Rae Reid, 27 (yes, you heard that right) for the second time at Morrow Ranch in Palm Springs, California with around 100 guests in attendance on Sunday. According to People magazine, their son Caiden Zane Lochte, one, served as a ring bearer at the wedding.

RyanLochte's representative also confirmed the news that he and his wife tied the knot on September 9. The couple were engaged in 2016 and they first exchanged their vows in January at a courthouse in Gainseville. The couple waited for 10 months to have a larger wedding in front of family and friends because they wanted their son Caiden to have a bigger role in the ceremony.

"We wanted Caiden to be old enough to walk down the aisle. One of our visions was to have him be able to be the ring bearer, so it's perfect timing," Reid told the magazine. Lochte and Reid enjoyed their respective bachelor and hens parties weeks before the wedding.

