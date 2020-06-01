Swimming banned off Goa beaches for 48 hours in view of pre-monsoon showers

In view of the heavy pre-monsoon showers expected over the next 48 hours, swimming in Goa seas, is off-limits, a statement issued by a private beach management agency said on Monday.

Drishti Marine, a private agency appointed by the Goa government for the maintenance of lifeguard services, said, "The coastal belt will also witness fast currents and high waves in the range of 2.8 to four metres in height. Citizens are advised to be cautious as rough weather and sea conditions will prevail during these days.

"Visitors should also avoid rocky areas, cliffs and hills on the shoreline specially to click selfies. These can be very slippery. Moreover, the wave height and intensity are expected to be high and one can easily lose their footing," the statement said, urging special care of children while visiting beaches to ensure that they do not venture into the sea.

Over the last few weeks, Goa's popular beaches had seen a steady trickle of visitors since the gradual relaxation in the lockdown.

