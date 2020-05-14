Swimming champ Rebecca Adlington has tips on to reduce bills amid COVID-19

Britain's Olympic gold medal-winning swimmer Rebecca Adlington, 31, has suggested some simple energy-saving tips through which families can reduce their bills and save money during this Coronavirus-caused lockdown. Rebecca felt families should install an energy meter at home. "We all know our energy will be increasing during this [lockdown] time but if you have a meter, it can help you to keep a track of things," a double gold medallist at the 2008 Beijing Olympics, said.

The swimming champ, who bakes cakes for her daughter, Summer, four, has also advocated the use a microwave for the process instead of an oven which can be a huge energy-saver.

Finally, cutting TV time is also a good way of saving energy, she said. "As a household, we're trying to do energy-free time. During the week, we've introduced TV-free time between 10am and 3pm, filling our time instead with activities like jigsaws, board games, exercising and dancing," added Rebecca.

