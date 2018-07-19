Swimsuit model Mara Martin breastfeeds her baby on ramp and Twitter goes crazy!

The 35-year-old took the concept of 'Take Your Kids to Work Day' to a whole new level and the Twitterverse can't stop talking about it.

Mara Martin. Pic Courtesy/ Sports Illustrated Instagram

Model Mara Martin turned heads at the Sports Illustrated swimsuit fashion show on Sunday, when she walked the ramp while breastfeeding her five-month-old infant.

The 35-year-old took the concept of 'Take Your Kids to Work Day' to a whole new level and the Twitterverse can't stop talking about it.

Twitterers showered their support for the Sports Illustrated model on the micro-blogging site and shared their views.

Breastfeeding is natural. What kind of a person gets triggered by a mom feeding her kid," one wrote.

Breastfeeding is natural. What kind of a person gets triggered by a mom feeding her kid. — Zubair Maqsood (@ZubairMaqsood11)

Another tweet said, "A great way to normalise #breastfeeding by #breastfeedinginpublic"

"Why is there all this fuss about a model breastfeeding her child? Firstly if breastfeeding wasn¿t such an issue this would never have made a headline and secondly, models are real people!" read another tweet by Carmelrose (@lemracrose)

Some Twitterers, however, expressed their disapproval and termed it 'unnecessary'.

A user tweeted, "If i see a mom out in public breastfeeding on a park bench or something bc the baby needs to be fed, i woudnt bat an eye. But this runway thing was unnecessary & going overboard. The model could have walked out with her baby while not breastfeeding." — M?ssC????? (@cypherfyre)

"This is probably the most ridiculous thing I've seen...right up there with Trumps recent press conference. — Jane Rupp (@Jane147)

