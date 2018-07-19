Swimsuit model Mara Martin breastfeeds her baby on ramp and Twitter goes crazy!
The 35-year-old took the concept of 'Take Your Kids to Work Day' to a whole new level and the Twitterverse can't stop talking about it.
Model Mara Martin turned heads at the Sports Illustrated swimsuit fashion show on Sunday, when she walked the ramp while breastfeeding her five-month-old infant.
Twitterers showered their support for the Sports Illustrated model on the micro-blogging site and shared their views.
Breastfeeding is natural. What kind of a person gets triggered by a mom feeding her kid," one wrote.
Breastfeeding is natural. What kind of a person gets triggered by a mom feeding her kid. — Zubair Maqsood (@ZubairMaqsood11)
Another tweet said, "A great way to normalise #breastfeeding by #breastfeedinginpublic"
"Why is there all this fuss about a model breastfeeding her child? Firstly if breastfeeding wasn¿t such an issue this would never have made a headline and secondly, models are real people!" read another tweet by Carmelrose (@lemracrose)
Some Twitterers, however, expressed their disapproval and termed it 'unnecessary'.
A user tweeted, "If i see a mom out in public breastfeeding on a park bench or something bc the baby needs to be fed, i woudnt bat an eye. But this runway thing was unnecessary & going overboard. The model could have walked out with her baby while not breastfeeding." — M?ssC????? (@cypherfyre)
"This is probably the most ridiculous thing I've seen...right up there with Trumps recent press conference. — Jane Rupp (@Jane147)
