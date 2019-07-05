Swimsuit yourself

things-to-do

On World Bikini Day, here are the best new styles to sport according to your body type. Model and actor Erika Packard tells you how

Crochet bikini

With the types of options available in the market today, you no longer have to be close to size 0 to look good in a bikini. Just follow the golden rule of buying according to what suits your body type. Which is what actor and model Erika Packard does when she has to pick a bikini. "I have bigger hips, so I need to choose the right cut to give enough coverage. I have cellulite on my thighs, so I pick a two-piece in fabr­ics that stretch li­ke spandex, whi­ch makes my hips look shapely. High-waist cuts are in as it makes your torso look smaller," she tells us. She pref­e­rs bold colours and bikinis with strings that make it adjustable.



Deviana Gupta

Designer Deviana Gupta agrees, and her swimwear label offers swimsuits with hand-woven knots and adjustable side strings, besides reversible swimsuits. "We add fun to functionality through embellishments such as shells and tassels," Gupta says.



Erika Packard

There are styles that look great on Indian body types, like high-waist bikini bottoms. "They co­ver the hips and th­ighs, making th­em ideal for all age groups. Mill­ennials are opting for crochet ones," Harshad Daswani, fo­u­nder of The Beach Company, says. We decode styles for four body types.

Pear-shaped



Priyanka Chopra

Pick a pair with adjustable side strings that allow you to tweak it to shape of your body, while adding a cheeky element to the outfit.

All materials work except crochet. Feel free to experiment with prints and lines, but avoid polka dots.

Go for high-waist bottoms in dark colours that offer full cover. They can even be shaped like shorts.

A semi-thick and firm fabric works best with a frilly, pri­nted top.

Hourglass

Katrina Kaif

Play with prints, textures and silhouettes. One-piece high cuts will help accentuate the hips and make the waist slimmer.

A high-waist bikini set with a thick band on top works best. A halter-top with thick straps will look great as well. If you want a low-waist option, make sure it's a solid, dark shade.

Go for one made with firm and light polyester. Instead of a sarong, pick a netted shrug that ends above your knees.

Experiment with a lot of necklaces and hand accessories.

Petite

Minissha Lamba

Bikinis with ruffle tops or horizontal lines will look great. Avoid triangle-top bikinis. Monokinis also look good as they create an illusion of curves.

A crochet top with tassels and bust padding enhance the curves. Echo plunge bikini would work well to add curves through the bust padding.

A low-waist bikini should work to show off your abs. Opt for a push-up bralette. Skip the high-waist style.

A jewelled belt will look great.

Plus size

Opt for a high-waist set, with a semi-sleeved top. Avoid low-waist. Make sure the top has underwire.

Classic swimwear materials will work best. Avoid crochet.

Choose solid, dark colours and avoid prints.

You can also wear body-sculpting swimsuits.

Inputs by stylist Isha Bhansali

