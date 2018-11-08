Swine flu cases on a rise after dip in temperature

national

Swine flu is an infection caused by one of the several Swine Influenza Viruses (SIV), with the H1N1 strain being the most common across the country, particularly in Telangana

With a sudden dip in the temperature, the cases of swine flu are on a rise in Hyderabad, with as many as 36 patients being reported, while seven others have lost their lives.

According to the Superintendent of the Gandhi Hospital, Shravan Kumar, cases of swine flu, particularly in this season, is alarmingly increasing.

'It has turned out to be a big problem, particularly, because of the winter season. It has been seen that the swine flu virus becomes very active and powerful. The number of swine flu cases is also on a rise. In October, we got around 30 patients, who were diagnosed with swine flu, and, the overall figure from the month of January until now is 36, out of which seven deaths were reported,' Kumar said.

'In most of the cases, people who do not maintain a personal hygiene or are not aware of this disease are getting affected with swine flu. However, the good news is, the deaths occurred due to swine is lesser than 2017,' he added.

The H1N1 virus spreads when an individual touched an infected or breathes droplets of coughs and sneezes that are in the air. The symptoms are the same as the seasonal flu, also known as the viral fever. This includes cough, sore throat, and body ache.

