Swine flu claims 4 lives in Rajasthan, death toll touches 100 in state this year

Jaipur: Four people died of swine flu in Rajasthan on Friday, taking the total death toll to 100 in the state so far this year. The patients who lost their lives were from Kota, Jodhpur, Hanumangarh and Dausa districts of the state. Also, 87 new cases have been reported in the state, taking the tally of patients to 2,793 in 39 days.



Amongst the fresh cases, Jaipur witnessed the highest number of 43 patients, followed by Barmer where 9 people were tested positive. Four cases each were reported from Dausa and Udaipur. 3 positive cases each were reported from Jaisalmer and Jodhpur. 2 cases each were reported in Sawai Madhopur, Kota, Bikaner, Churu, Hanumangarh, Alwar, Sikar. Ajmer, Bhilwara, Bharatpur, Ganganagar, Jhunjhunu, Baran and Rajsamand reported one positive case each.



Swine flu is an infection caused by one of the several swine influenza viruses (SIV), with the H1N1 strain being the most common across the country. H1N1 virus spreads when an individual touched an infected or breathes droplets of coughs and sneezes that are in the air.



The symptoms are the same as the seasonal flu, also known as viral fever. This includes a cough, sore throat, and body ache.

