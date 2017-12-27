Swine flu hits Rajasthan, 253 deaths reported

The highly-contagious swine flu virus has hit Rajasthan hard as so far 253 deaths have been reported since the start of this year in the state, an official said

The highly-contagious swine flu virus has hit Rajasthan hard as so far 253 deaths have been reported since the start of this year in the state, an official said on Tuesday. "From the start of this year till December 26, 253 people have died due to swine flu in the state. Besides this, 3,380 have been found H1N1 positive," an official of the Medical and Health Department official told IANS.



On Monday, 15 new cases of swine flu were reported from Jaipur alone. Health Department officials say that as the day and night temperature will fall, there will be chances of more cases. At least one legislator and one Rajasthan Administrative Service (RAS) officer have died due to swine flu in the state so far.

In the RAS Training School here, seven trainee officers were detected with swine flu virus few days back. Besides this recently three medical students, and couple of senior doctors of the government-run SMS Hospital in Jaipur have been found suffering from swine flu. In 2015, swine flu had hit the state hard as over 6,800 swine flu positive cases were reported in the state and death toll was 468.

To curb the spread of the disease, the government has launched a poster and video campaign aimed at educating people on swine flu. Government hospitals all over the state have been asked to keep full stock of medicines used for treatment of H1N1 influenza. A survey of 50 houses situated near the house where a positive case of swine flu has been reported is also being undertaken in the state.

