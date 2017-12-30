Swine flu virus hits Rajasthan hardest in December

Swine flu cases in Rajasthan smashed all past records in the month of December, with no less than 310 persons testing positive in the state. In the last four days alone, 113 new cases of swine flu were reported

Swine flu cases in Rajasthan smashed all past records in the month of December, with no less than 310 persons testing positive in the state. In the last four days alone, 113 new cases of swine flu were reported. While on December 24 and 25, 28 new cases of swine flu surfaced each day, on December 26, 19 patients tested positive and on December 27, 38 cases were declared positive.

With a view to checking the spread of the virus, Medical and Health Minister Kalicharan Saraf said screening would be done in each and every house in the areas hit by the virus. Arrangements have also been made in hospitals to ensure regular supply of medicines, said Saraf while chairing a review meeting called to review the arrangements to contain the spread of virus in the state.

District hospitals, primary health centres and community health centres have been equipped well with screening facilities. Isolation centres are also being set up at these places. Tests for swine flu are being conducted free of cost in medical colleges in Jaipur, Bikaner, Kota, Udaipur and several other cities. In 2017, a total of 3,528 swine flu cases were reported, out of which 272 patients lost their lives.

The worst-affected cities include Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kota, Bikaner, Bharatpur, Sikar, Nagaur and Jhunjhunu. According to doctors, delayed winter provided conducive environment for Michigan virus of swine flu to thrive in state.

