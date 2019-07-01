Swingin' to jazz

things-to-do

A night dedicated to the joy of listening to music

There are some genres of music that are timeless and then there are others that give a more universal vibe - bringing together fans across all age groups. There's one such gig happening as a part of the music festival called Ziziland in the city in the second week of July. Swingin'Partout, a gypsy jazz quartet that has toured countries such as France, Belgium, Switzerland and Germany, the band plans to introduce Mumbaikars to swing. The line-up for the evening includes Nicolas Lestoquoy News on guitar, Jeremie Levi Samson on the violin, Hubert Fardel on the double bass and Nicolas Peyronnet on drums and percussion.

On July 10, 9 pm to 12 am

At Bonobo, 2nd Floor, Kenilworth Mall, off Linking Road, Bandra West

Call 9819865595

