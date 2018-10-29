Swinging with skeletons
End Halloween on a spooky note by dancing to jazz music
We agree that there's more to Halloween than just trick or treat. And, mid-week, you have an opportunity to swing by the Bombay Jazz Club where vocalist Samantha Noella will be taking the stage. This Halloween party will include musicians Dee Wood and Jarryd Rodrigues on the bass and saxophone respectively, while Glyston Gracias plays the drums, and Faustin Missier takes charge of the keys.
ON October 31, 9 pm onwards
AT Bonobo, Bandra West.
CALL 26055050
