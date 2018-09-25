Switzerland's Belinda Bencic has no time for love

tennis

Switzerland's Belinda Bencic says professional tennis leaves no time or scope for a relationship

Belinda Bencic

It's not easy being a professional tennis player, and this has nothing to do with the competition on court. Swiss tennis sensation Belinda Bencic, 21, says it's difficult to find love while one is travelling around the world competing on the WTA Tour.

"I do not have any relationship at the moment. This is difficult for us as young women. If you have someone at home, you almost never see him. If he is a professional tennis player, you see him rarely because there are just a few tournaments where men and women are competing at the same time," says Bencic, who has been nominated for the 33rd Sporthilfe Nachwuchs-Preis, one of the most important awards in Swiss junior sport.

It's also unfair to the other person in the relationship, feels Bencic. "Taking someone's time is bad because this person also has a life and a job. You get interested at it, you write, chat but a solid relationship is difficult.

"Commitments would be too big," she says, adding, that this doesn't mean tennis players shouldn't have personal lives: "It is very important to have a life beyond tennis and I appreciate a lot what I have in life beyond tennis."

