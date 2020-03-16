Swiss football president tests positive for Coronavirus

The president of Switzerland's football federation has tested positive for the Coronavirus. The Swiss federation said Dominique Blanc, 70, got the results of a test on Sunday morning and isolated himself at his home. "I feel pretty good right now and have only mild flu symptoms," Blanc said in a statement released by the federation. He was tested after developing a sore throat and mild cough.

The headquarters of Swiss football in Bern has been closed and staff who had recent contact with Blanc have received medical advice, the federation said. Blanc attended the annual meeting of European soccer body UEFA on March 3, and raised the issue of consequences for shutting down domestic football with leaders from 55 member countries.

