Swiss tennis star Belinda Bencic reveals relationship with trainer

Updated: Sep 09, 2019, 11:39 IST | A correspondent

Belinda, 22, first met the Slovakian trainer - who is 15 years older to her - in 2018

Belinda Bencic

Swiss tennis star Belinda Bencic recently spoke about her romantic relationship with fitness trainer Martin Hromkovic, and said he motivates her every day. Belinda, 22, first met the Slovakian trainer — who is 15 years older to her — in 2018.

The tennis player said that dating Martin has been good for her. "It's not that difficult. For me the situation is good. Martin has a good character for me and he manages to motivate me with variety and creativity every day," Belinda was quoted as saying by Tennis World USA.

Martin Hromkovic

Martin played football for Slovakia before retiring from the sport earlier this year. Belinda recently reached the semi-finals of the US Open, where she lost to eventual winner Bianca Andreescu of Canada.

