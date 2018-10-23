Sword-wielding men stab Congress worker to death near Mumbai Metro station

crime

Raju Upadhyay, another Congress worker, who was with Dubey at the time of the incident, said they'd stopped near Maheshwar temple, when they sparred with a biker who'd dashed into them while riding on the wrong side of the road

Unknow assailants stabbed Congress party worker Manoj Dubey, to death around 1.30 am on Monday, near the Asalpha Metro station. The Congress has alleged he was killed by BJP workers over a Facebook post.

The biker left his vehicle at the spot, only to return with more men, who were brandishing swords. In the meantime, Dubey had also summoned his people. "They attacked him with a sword. I ran to his house to inform his brother. As soon as we came back to the spot, a friend told us that Manoj has been rushed to the Rajawadi hospital, where he was declared dead," he said. Asked about the alleged Facebook post, Upadhyay said, "I'm not aware of anything else, but whatever I saw started because of that biker riding on the wrong side."

DCP of Zone 10, Navin Reddy, said, "A case of murder has been registered against unknown people. We've detained a few people for questioning." An officer said they are examining the Facebook post where Dubey had an argument with one RJ Sharma. As per Mumbai Police sources, "Umesh Singh Thakur and Jitendra Mishra have been named in the FIR. Both are absconding." Local sources said they're BJP Yuva Morcha supporters.

