Swwapnil Joshi loses 10 kgs for his next, Mi Pan Sachin

regional-cinema

The Marathi film chronicles the journey of a rural boy who aims to become a successful sportsperson. While the actor has already lost 10 kilos, he is working on shaving off the remaining 10 before the film wraps up

Swwapnil Joshi

After packing on 20 kilos for Mumbai Pune Mumbai 3, Swwapnil Joshi has set off on a weight-loss journey to play a cricketer in Mi Pan Sachin.

The Marathi film chronicles the journey of a rural boy who aims to become a successful sportsperson. While the actor has already lost 10 kilos, he is working on shaving off the remaining 10 before the film wraps up. The makers of Me Pan Sachin are on a promotional spree.

The actor has also shared a picture on his social media account with the caption: "I just keep it simple. Watch the ball and play it on merit. Quoted by @sachintendulkar #MePanSachin #1Feb #swapniljoshi #behindthescenes #filmyfriday [sic]"

Written and directed by Shreyas Jadhav, Mi Pan Sachin is set to hit the silver screen on February 1, 2019. Apart from Swwapnil Joshi, the film also stars Anuja Sathe, Kalyanee Muley, Abhijeet Khandkekar, and Priyadarshani Jadhavv, in pivotal roles among others.

