Swwapnil Joshi starts his new YouTube channel

Marathi actor Swwapnil Joshi is taking personalised content to the next level with his new YouTube channel, Pillu TV. "My journey as an actor is known to all but what has kept me going for more than 30 years, is my family. Now as a father I make sure that I help my kids grow up with a balanced amalgamation of modern as well as traditional values," he said.

"I sincerely believe that as a country, we have very strong cultural and traditional values which have laid the foundation for today's modern and progressive world and I consider myself very lucky to be living with my parents who make sure that both my kids -- Maayra and Raaghav -- imbibe those values, whether it's respecting the elders or learning to worship the lord or to be responsible. They are learning everything in a fun way. Raising a happy family is not a single person job, it's a team effort and that's how the idea of Pillu TV was born," he added.

Swwapnil feels watching his channel would be like taking a sneak peek into his family life. Meanwhile, "Uttar Ramayan", which featured Swwapnil and had originally aired in the late eighties, has made a comeback on TV amidst the coronavirus lockdown.

The show focussed on Ram's coronation, and his children -- the twins Luv and Kush. While Mayuresh Kshetramade played Luv, Swwapnil essayed the character of Kush in the show.

