Sydenham Institute rebuilds its library after fire gutted it

Over a year after the major fire on December 25, 2016, that gutted the library and computer lab of the Sydenham Institute in Churchgate, the same are being rebuilt with help from alumni



Over a year after the major fire on December 25, 2016, that gutted the library and computer lab of the Sydenham Institute in Churchgate, the same are being rebuilt with help from alumni. It was after this fire that damaged 80 per cent of the library that the MU had taken a strict stand, making fire audits mandatory for all affiliated colleges. The library will be ready before the new academic year.

Helping hands

Alumni had come forward to help their alma mater soon after the blaze. While they had started donating books and journals, the institute also built a make-shift library with their help. Dr Manoj Bhide, institute's in-charge director, said, "It was an unfortunate incident. Thankfully, the alumni and state helped. Soon, we will open the new library. The place will also have a loft connected to a staircase, which will be a reading room for students."

State aid

As it's a government institute, the state gave financial help. Dr Bhide explained, "While expenditure for construction of the new library was taken care of by the state, the alumni focused on helping the institute to buy and collect books, and make arrangements for cupboards, racks, computers, tables, chairs etc."

Rs 2 cr

Total cost at which the new library is being constructed

16k

Number of books the old library housed

