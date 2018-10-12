Sydney tie could decide Usain Bolt's footballing future

other-sports

Although Usain Bolt made his debut on the wing for the Mariners as a substitute in the 72nd minute in August, the 32-year-old is widely tipped to play at centre forward this time, reports Xinhua news agency

Former Olympic sprint star Usain Bolt is expected to make his first start as a professional footballer today, when the Central Coast Mariners take on Macarthur South West United in a charity fixture here.

Usain Bolt is a Jamaican retired sprinter and world record holder in the 100 metres, 200 metres and 4 × 100 metres relay. His reign as Olympic Games champion in all of these events spans three Olympics. Due to his achievements and dominance in sprint competition, he is widely considered to be the greatest sprinter of all time.

An eight-time Olympic gold medalist, Bolt won the 100m, 200m and 4×100m relay at three consecutive Olympic Games, although he lost the 2008 relay gold medal about nine years after due to a teammate's doping disqualification. He gained worldwide fame for his double sprint victory in world record times at the 2008 Beijing Olympics, which made him the first person to hold both records since fully automatic time became mandatory. Bolt is the only sprinter to win Olympic 100 m and 200 m titles at three consecutive Olympics (2008, 2012 and 2016).

