Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy: Chiranjeevi's film to have grand trailer launch on September 18

After treating the audience with the teaser of Chiranjeevi's Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, the makers are all set to a grand event for the trailer of the film on September 18, 2019, at LB Stadium, Hyderabad. To make this event even more special, the pre-release event will be attended by Farhan Akhtar, Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi and the cast of the film.

Taking to the social media, the makers announced the trailer launch date by writing, "The #SyeRaaPreReleaseEvent & Trailer Launch will be held at LB Stadium, Hyderabad on September 18th [sic]"

After watching the larger than life teaser, fans were already pumped up and are appreciating the hard work the star cast invested towards the film. Everyone is already amazed by the jaw-dropping teaser of Chiranjeevi 's fully - loaded energy while fighting the Britishers. The character played by Chiranjeevi is of Narasimha Reddy, the first rebel to wage a war against Britishers, a story lost in time.

The period drama is based on the life of freedom fighter Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy who fought in what is known to be the first war of Independence against the British Rule in India. The movie features an ensemble cast of Shri Amitabh Bachchan, Dr. Chiranjeevi, Kichcha Sudeep, Vijay Sethupathi, Jagapathi Babu, Ravi Kishan, Nayanthara, Tamannaah and Niharika which makes the movie unmissable.

Produced by Ram Charan, Excel Entertainment and AA Films in association with Konidela Productions, SyeRaa Narasimha Reddy stars the greatest Indian ensemble cast of all times. The film is directed by Surender Reddy and is slated to release this year.

