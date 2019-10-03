Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy mints Rs 2.60 crore on day one at the box office

Chiranjeevi's much-awaited period drama, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, has finally hit theatres and the film has opened to a fairly good response at the box office. Both the audience and critics have seem to have liked the film as far as reviews and box office collection is concerned.

On day one of its release, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy's Hindi version has managed to rake in Rs 2.60 crore at the box office. Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted:

#SyeRaaNarasimhaReddy - released on 1200 screens in #Hindi version - puts up a decent number on Day 1, despite #War juggernaut... Wed â¹ 2.60 cr Nett BOC... #SyeRaa has opened to exceptional numbers in South versions. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 3, 2019

Also, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy has performed well in Chennai in the Tamil and Telugu versions of the film. Fans seem to be loving the film for how well the story has been told and all the talent that it has to offer in terms of performances.

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy follows the life of freedom fighter Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy who fought in what is known as India's first war of independence against the British rule. The movie features an ensemble cast of Amitabh Bachchan, Dr Chiranjeevi, Kichcha Sudeep, Vijay Sethupathi, Jagapathi Babu, Ravi Kishan, Nayanthara, Tamannaah and Niharika, which makes the movie unmissable.

Produced by Ram Charan, Excel Entertainment and AA Films in association with Konidela Productions, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy stars the most talented ensemble cast of all times. The film directed by Surender Reddy is currently running in theatres.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates