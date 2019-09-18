Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy trailer: Chiranjeevi's film is all grandeur

Better late than never, and given how the landscape of the storytelling has changed over the years, particularly since Baahubali, filmmakers and writers have broadened their horizons and quadrupled their efforts into creating a bewitching piece of art. Reddy and Sai Madhav Burra, who has written the dialogues, take upon themselves to essay a tale that was lost in the pages of history. Telugu sensation and legendary actor Chiranjeevi portrays the eponymous character.

The teaser of Surender Reddy's Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy was breathtaking to the core, dripping with audacity and ambition. We have seen multiple period dramas that depict the plight of the nation when it was crippled by the ruthless British rule, and how an unsung hero revolted against the entire empire. Right from Bhagat Singh to Mangal Pandey, Hindi cinema has narrated the fascinating, frightening and ferocious stories of many freedom fighters and sepoys. It's both surprising and perplexing that no filmmaker ever imagined narrating the tale of the first man who stood against the British oppression.

It's appropriate the film has been produced by the actor's son and Telugu star, Ram Charan. We often see fathers bankrolling their sons' debuts or relaunch vehicles, this is something that comes across as a breath of fresh air. A historical saga of such scale and style ought to boast off an equally smashing ensemble and it does. Amitabh Bachchan appears in a cameo, and the principal cast includes Vijay Sethupathi, Sudeep, Nayanthara, Tamannaah and Anushka Shetty. The film that will release in as many as four languages, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada, will open in the cinemas on October 2, 2019, and clash at the box-office with Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff's War.

