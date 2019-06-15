Syed Ali Geelani condemns arrest of Hurriyat spokesman

national

Ghulam Ahmad Gulzar, spokesman of the Geelani-headed Hurriyat conference, was arrested from his residence by police on Friday.

Srinagar: Senior separatist leader Syed Ali Geelani on Saturday condemned the arrest of his Hurriyat faction's spokesman.

In a statement, Geelani described Gulzar's arrest as "unlawful, unjustified and illegal" and said that by such actions, political space is being denied by causing political turbulence and uncertainty.

He cautioned that India would achieve nothing by pushing Kashmiris to the wall.

