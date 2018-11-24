Syed Modi Badminton: Saina, Sameer reach semi-finals; Kashyap bows out

Nov 24, 2018, 13:00 IST | PTI

Sameer eked out a 21-18, 16-21, 21-11 win over China's Zhou Zeqi and will face Indonesian Chico Aura Dwi Wardoyo in the semi-finals

Syed Modi Badminton: Saina, Sameer reach semi-finals; Kashyap bows out
India shuttler Saina Nehwal

Sameer Verma stayed on course for his title defence while three-time former champion Saina Nehwal too reached the semi-finals with an easy win at the Syed Modi International tournament here yesterday.

Sameer eked out a 21-18, 16-21, 21-11 win over China's Zhou Zeqi and will face Indonesian Chico Aura Dwi Wardoyo in the semi-finals. Saina beat former national champion Rituparna Das 21-19, 21-14 to set up a meeting with Indonesia's Ruselli Hartawan.

However, there was disappointment in store in men's singles as former two-time champion P Kashyap and B Sai Praneeth bowed out after suffering contrasting defeats. Kashyap went down 16-21, 19-21 to Thai Sitthikom Thammasin, while Praneeth's fight ended with a 10-21, 21-19, 14-21 loss to sixth seeded Chinese Lu Guangzu in another quarter-final.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Tags

sania mirzasports news

DISCLAIMER: mid-day and its affiliates shall have no liability for any views, thoughts and comments expressed on this article.

MS Dhoni was always destined to marry Sakshi, here's why?

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK
Gallery of the Day
Mumbai fashion designer Amy Billimoria is a Bollywood celeb favourite

Mumbai fashion designer Amy Billimoria is a Bollywood celeb favourite