Syed Modi Badminton: Saina, Sameer reach semi-finals; Kashyap bows out

badminton

Sameer eked out a 21-18, 16-21, 21-11 win over China's Zhou Zeqi and will face Indonesian Chico Aura Dwi Wardoyo in the semi-finals

India shuttler Saina Nehwal

Sameer Verma stayed on course for his title defence while three-time former champion Saina Nehwal too reached the semi-finals with an easy win at the Syed Modi International tournament here yesterday.

Sameer eked out a 21-18, 16-21, 21-11 win over China's Zhou Zeqi and will face Indonesian Chico Aura Dwi Wardoyo in the semi-finals. Saina beat former national champion Rituparna Das 21-19, 21-14 to set up a meeting with Indonesia's Ruselli Hartawan.

However, there was disappointment in store in men's singles as former two-time champion P Kashyap and B Sai Praneeth bowed out after suffering contrasting defeats. Kashyap went down 16-21, 19-21 to Thai Sitthikom Thammasin, while Praneeth's fight ended with a 10-21, 21-19, 14-21 loss to sixth seeded Chinese Lu Guangzu in another quarter-final.

