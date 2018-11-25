Syed Modi International Badminton Championships 2018: Saina Nehwal, Sameer Verma storm into finals

badminton

In men's singles event, defending champion Sameer Verma had to work hard to notch up a 21-13, 17-21, 21-8 win over his Indonesian counterpart Chico Aura Dwi Wardoyo

Saina Nehwal

Former champions Saina Nehwal and Sameer Verma stormed into the finals of the Syed Modi International Badminton Championships 2018 on Saturday.

From a game down, Nehwal, the winner of the tournament's 2009, 2014 and 2015 editions, revived her drive to defeat Ruselli Hartawan of Indonesia 12-21, 21-7, 21-6 to book her place in the summit clash.

In men's singles event, defending champion Sameer Verma had to work hard to notch up a 21-13, 17-21, 21-8 win over his Indonesian counterpart Chico Aura Dwi Wardoyo.

Nehwal will take on Han Yue of China, while Verma will next meet Lu Guangzu of China on November 25. In the mixed doubles event, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Ashwini Ponnappa lost to China's Ou Xuanyi and Feng Xueying as they conceded a 12-21, 21-18, 19-21 defeat in the game. However, Ashwini, along with Sikki Reddy beat Russians Ekaterina Bolotova and Alina Davletova in the women's doubles event.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever