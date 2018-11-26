Syed Modi International: Sameer defends title in style

badminton

India shuttler Sameer Verma with gold medal after his win over China's Lu Guangzu in Syed Modi International final at Lucknow yesterday. Pic/PTI

A gritty Sameer Verma pulled off a thrilling three-game victory over China's Lu Guangzu in the men's singles finals to retain the title at the Syed Modi International tournament here yesterday.

The Madhya Pradesh shuttler, 24, showed immaculate defence and a never-say-die attitude to eke out a 16-21, 21-19, 21-14 win in the finals against Lu, 22, who has won the Australian Open and Canada Open this year.

This was Sameer's third title win, following victories at Swiss Open and Hyderabad Open. The victory will also help him to surpass Japan's Kenta Nishimoto at No. 8 in the Race to Guangzhou Rankings and qualify for the year-ending BWF World Tour Finals to be held in December.

Meanwhile, former champion Saina Nehwal failed to produce her best, losing 18-21, 8-21 to young Han Yue of China in a one-sided women's singles summit clash.

Commonwealth Games silver medallists Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty also went down 11-21, 20-22 against second seeds Fajar Alfian and Muhammad Rian Ardianto of Indonesia to settle for the runners-up prize in the men's doubles competition.

