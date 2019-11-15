Syed Mushtaq Ali T20: All-round Shubham helps Mumbai beat Bengal

All-rounder Shubham Ranjane (30* and 3-17) helped Mumbai register a last ball, three-wicket win over Bengal in the T20 Mushtaq Ali Trophy at Wankhede Stadium on Thursday.

Chasing Bengal's 153-4 in 20 overs, Mumbai reached a stage where they needed 27 to win off 12 balls. That was before Ranjane slammed three fours off pacer Ishan Porel. Eleven to get in six balls was still a challenge. Then, it was four to get off the last delivery. Anticipating a full toss from pacer Sayan Ghosh, Ranjane got it right and sent the ball to the third man boundary with a reverse sweep. Number nine batsman Shams Mulani was at the other end.

Earlier, Jay Bista (48 off 41) and Aditya Tare (37 off 27) started well with a 78-run stand in 10.2 overs. But Mumbai landed in deep trouble, losing four wickets in just two overs. Left-arm spinner Shahbaz Ahmed (2-25) caused much damage, including sending back India star Shreyas Iyer (15 off 13).

Earlier, Mumbai opened the bowling with part-time offie Lad (0-19). The plan seemed to work for starters because Bengal managed only two runs in his first over. However, Lad's second and third over earned the opposition 17 runs. But Ranjane bowled brilliantly to be the pick of the bowlers.

Shaw in squad

Young batsman Prithvi Shaw, who was banned for eight months for failing a dope test, has been included in the 15-member Mumbai squad for the Syed Mushtaq Ali tournament, but will be eligible to play from November 17.

