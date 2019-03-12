Syed Mushtaq Ali T20: Jay Bista helps Mumbai beat Vidarbha

cricket

Jay Bista

Thanks to opener Jay Bista's unbeaten 73 off 51 balls Mumbai defeated Vidarbha by six wickets in their Super League Group B match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament here yesterday.

Opting to field at the Holkar Stadium, the Mumbai bowlers, led by medium pacer Tushar Deshpande (3-28), put in a spirited show to restrict Vidarbha to 137-8 in their allotted 20 overs.

Deshpande was supported by another pacer Shardul Thakur (2-21), while Shams Mulani (1-22), Shivam Dube (1-28) and Siddhesh Lad (1-9) picked up a wicket each. Deshpande gave Mumbai the early breakthrough, dismissing opener Atharva Taide (4). Jitesh Sharma (20), captain Ganesh Satish (24) and Rushabh Rathod (26) got starts, but failed to convert them into big scores. Mumbai won with 26 balls to spare.

