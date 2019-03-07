Syed Mushtaq Ali T20: Mumbai team grapple with fitness issues

cricket

Dhawal Kulkarni

Senior pacer Dhawal Kulkarni has given a fresh headache for the Mumbai team management ahead of the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Super League round, which begins on March 8 at Indore. Kulkarni, who has been training with the Rajasthan Royals for the last three days at the Brabourne Stadium, complained of pain in his ribs yesterday evening, hours before the team was to leave for Indore.

It is learnt that Kulkarni was not keen to travel with the team as a precautionary measure but the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) insisted that he travels with the team and consult the Mumbai team physio before arriving at any decision. Sources have indicated that Kulkarni's injury is not serious and he may be rested for today's practice session if needed. He would be fit for the matches.

Ajinkya Rahane, who was supposed to lead Mumbai in the Super League round as well, dropped out on Tuesday after experiencing a niggle in his thigh muscle. Rahane apparently was carrying the niggle from the league stages of the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament. He was a part of the Royals camp at Brabourne Stadium which concluded yesterday. Delhi Capitals' Shreyas Iyer has been named as Mumbai's captain.

Meanwhile, Shivam Dube, who was bought by the Royal Challengers Bangalore for R5 crore in the IPL auction, returned to bowling in the nets on Tuesday after an injury layoff. It is learnt that he was at the National Cricket Academy nets in Bangalore. The lanky all-rounder is expected to be picked for Mumbai after a couple of Super League round games, once he is declared match fit by the NCA physios.

