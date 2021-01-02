Syed Mushtaq Ali T20: Pacers Arjun Tendulkar, Krutik Hanagavadi included in Mumbai squad

Left-arm pacer Arjun Tendulkar is set to join the Suryakumar Yadav-led senior Mumbai team for the upcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy.

With the BCCI allowing state teams to have 22-member squads, Mumbai’s senior selection committee included pacer Krutik Hanagavadi and Tendulkar to the squad. Hanagavadi, 24, and Arjun, 21, both represented the Mumbai U-23 team in the CK Nayudu Trophy last year.

“We needed a couple of players, so it’s better to include fast bowlers. He [Hanagavadi] is a good fast-medium bowler and Arjun is a fast bowler too. He [Arjun] missed out in the first place,” selection committee chairman Salil Ankola told mid-day on Friday.

Arjun and Hanagavadi will have to compete with speedsters like Tushar Deshpande, Dhawal Kulkarni, Minad Manjrekar and Prathamesh Dake for a place in the playing XI.

