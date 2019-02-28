Syed Mushtaq Ali T20: Railways halt Mumbai's winning run

cricket

Coming into the match, Mumbai had won all their games so far in the tournament. But in their Group C match against Railways, the domestic giants put up a sub-par show

Tushar Deshpande claimed 3-44

Railways dished out a clinical performance in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy here yesterday, crushing formidable Mumbai by 57 runs and snapping their unbeaten run in the group stage of the domestic T20 tournament.

Coming into the match, Mumbai had won all their games so far in the tournament. But in their Group C match against Railways, the domestic giants put up a sub-par show. Put into bat by Mumbai skipper Ajinkya Rahane, Railways posted a competitive 175-5 in their 20 overs with opener Pratham Singh top-scoring with 89.

Chasing 176, the Mumbai batting line-up collapsed as they were shot out for 118 in 18.1 overs. For Railways, openers Pratham (89 off 60 balls) and Mrunal Devdhar (43 off 20 balls) put on 65 runs for the first wicket.

Pacer Tushar Deshpande got the breakthrough for Mumbai after he cleaned up Devdhar, who struck two fours and five sixes. Railways lost one-drop batsman Prashant Awasthi (0) early. But the fall of two wickets did not deter Pratham, 26, who kept playing his shots.

He hit nine fours and three sixes as the Mumbai bowlers were taken to task and it was due to his blazing knock that Railways made 175-5. Mumbai were never in the fray as they kept losing wickets and bundled out for 118.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever