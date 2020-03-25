Syed Saba Karim: Players, officials happy with limited DRS

The 2019-20 Ranji Trophy season saw many firsts. It not only saw Saurashtra clinching the trophy for the first time in the history of India's premier domestic competition, but also saw the maiden usage of Decision Review System (DRS)—though in limited format—in the Ranji Trophy. BCCI GM Cricket Operations Syed Saba Karim said that limited DRS was able to serve its purpose and the players and the match officials were happy with its introduction.

According to Karim, they were able to eliminate a lot of umpiring mistakes which were witnessed in the knockout stages of the last Ranji season. "I am very happy to see the results of the limited DRS. I interacted with the players, the coaches and the match officials," Karim pointed.

"We were able to eliminate lot of howlers which we had noticed in the last season of the Ranji Trophy knockouts." When asked about the response from the players and the match officials regarding limited DRS, Karim said the "overall feedback was heartening". "Largely, the players and the match officials were very happy. Since it was a limited DRS, it was explained to the players and the match officials how to use, the number and the kind of decisions to be referred to the third umpire," he said. Karim said that they have not made any decision with regard to continuing with the usage of DRS in Ranji Trophy.

"You possibly cannot have it in the entire tournament because all the matches are not televised. It's only the semi-finals and the finals which are televised. That's one issue and it's for that reason in order to bring uniformity, we cannot have DRS in the entire tournament," he added.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever