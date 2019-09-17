Sylvester Stallone: Rambo needs human connect, he needs love

Making its return on the big screen after more than a decade, the iconic character of Sylvester Stallone – John Rambo - is all set to hit the screens next week. Rambo: Last Blood is the fifth instalment of the classic franchise and fans are eagerly looking forward to its release. A fierce, feisty and unforgettable character, John Rambo as a personality has always remained true to its roots. Talking about his role of John Rambo, Stallone gave an entirely new facet of the character.

Sylvester Stallone says, "One of the worst dilemma, diseases, that strikes mankind is loneliness, isolation, abandonment and that way you have that, and it's so precious that there is nothing you would not do to sacrifice yourself for the pursuit of love, it's like you're going into a burning building. So that's what I'm trying to convey that even Rambo cannot be alone, he really needs human contact, he needs love."

PVR Pictures and MVP Entertainment are bringing the release in India on September 20. The film also stars Adriana Barraza, Oscar Jaenada, Paz Vega, Joaquin Cosio and many others in significant roles. The film is directed by Adrian Grunberg. Watch Sylvester Stallone's Rambo: Last Blood in cinemas from September 20, 2019.

