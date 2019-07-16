Sylvester Stallone up for a sixth Rambo if Last Blood proves successful

hollywood

Sylvester Stallone is happy to return as the iconic John Rambo in a Rambo 6 if the fans like Rambo V: Last Blood, the latest entry in the long-running franchise

Although it is being cited as the last leg of the Rambo series, Sylvester Stallone is happy to return as the iconic John Rambo in a Rambo 6 if the fans like Rambo V: Last Blood, the latest entry in the long-running franchise. During an interview at the Cannes Film Festival, discussing the possibility of Rambo 6, Stallone said, “Let me just say something about the ‘last’ of anything. I thought Rocky 3 was the last, you know. So I don’t know anything. If it works I’ll just keep going, you know, because I enjoy it so much.”

The latest installment in the sprawling Rambo saga finds the robust John Rambo, coping with intense PTSD, trying to pick up casual work wherever he can. When his friend and estate manager tells him that her granddaughter went missing after travelling into Mexico for a party, Rambo then embarks on a journey to find the girl.

PVR Pictures and MVP Entertainment releases Rambo V: Last Blood in India on the 20th of September, 2019. The film is directed by Adrian Grunberg with Matt Cirulnick and Sylvester Stallone writing the screenplay. Stallone last played the role of John Rambo in 2008’s Rambo, which was also written and directed by him. We just live in hope that Last Blood won’t mark the climax of this cult action franchise as the title suggests.

Adrian Goldberg is directing from a screenplay by Stallone and Matthew Cirulnick. Stallone, who was 36 when the first film premiered, will be 73 at the release "Last Blood"

Rambo: Last Blood begins its final feud in theaters this September 20th. It will release 37 years after the series started with First Blood.

