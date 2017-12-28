Symbolic power cut at civic office for polluting river in Kolhapur

Electric supply to the Kolhapur Municipal Corporation building was today disconnected for one hour as a symbolic action against the civic body by the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board

Electric supply to the Kolhapur Municipal Corporation building was today disconnected for one hour as a symbolic action against the civic body by the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board.



Representational Pic

Officials said action was taken against the KMC as it was releasing untreated sewage into the Panchganga river due to a pipeline burst in September. They added that such an act, under section 33A of the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974, was done earlier in the year 2003.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai, National and International news here

Download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get updates on all the latest and trending stories on the go

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by mid-day online. This story is published from a syndicated feed