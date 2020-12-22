Synagogue attack: German court convicts right-wing extremist

A German court on Monday convicted a right-wing extremist of murder and attempted murder and sentenced him to life in prison for his attack on a synagogue last year on Yom Kippur, Judaism's holiest day. He killed two people after he failed to gain entry to the building.

The Oct. 9, 2019, attack is considered one of the worst anti-Semitic assaults in Germany's post-war history. Judges on Monday found him "seriously culpable," news agency dpa reported. That means he will be effectively barred from early release after 15 years, which is typical for people in Germany given life sentences.

Presiding Judge Ursula Mertens described it as a "cowardly attack" as she gave the verdict. Balliet showed no reaction but took notes. Balliet had admitted he wanted to kill all the 51 people inside.

