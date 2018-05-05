Syria rebels surrender arms in new deal with regime

Opposition fighters agreed with regime forces and their allies to a ceasefire deal earlier this week for the rebel towns of Talbisseh, Rastan, and Al-Houla



Syrian opposition fighters and their families prepare to leave the town of Yalda on the outskirts of Damascus. Pic/AFP

Syrian rebels yesterday were surrendering their heavy weapons for the second day after agreeing with the government a new deal to withdraw from central towns, a war monitor said.

Opposition fighters agreed with regime forces and their allies to a ceasefire deal earlier this week for the rebel towns of Talbisseh, Rastan, and Al-Houla "The fighters are handing over their heavy and intermediate weapons to Russian and regime forces for the second consecutive day," said the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitoring group.

It included artillery and machine guns, said Rami Abdel Rahman, the head of the Britain-based Observatory. "Once the handovers are finished, the rebels who want to leave will be evacuated out with civilians," said Abdel Rahman. The deal for the three rebel-controlled towns follows a similar pattern to other agreements recently reached across Syria, mostly around Damascus.

