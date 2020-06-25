Popular music company sends apology for uploading Atif Aslam's song on YouTube; pulls it down later

T-Series faced flack on social media song for a song posted on their YouTube channel. The popular music company uploaded a song Kinna Sona on their channel, and within no time, started receiving negative comments. Later, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena. MNS Cinema Wing president Ameya Khopkar tweeted,

WARNING TO TSERIES

Take down Pakistani singer Atif-Aslam song from your TSeries youtube channel immediately else we will take a major action against @TSeries. #TakeDownAtifAslamSong @itsbhushankumar @mnsadhikrut @rajupatilmanase — Ameya Khopkar (@MNSAmeyaKhopkar) June 23, 2020

Indian Express shared a detailed note of the apology letter, where T-Series stated, "It has been brought to our notice that the said song has been sung by Atif Aslam and this song was put up on the YouTube channel of T-Series by one of our employees from the promotion team. He was unaware of his action and erred while putting up the song."

The music label added, "We condemn our mistake and apologise for the same. We assure you that henceforth we will neither release, nor promote the song on any platform of T-Series. Meanwhile, we are removing the said song from our YouTube channel. We also assure you that henceforth we will not be releasing or promoting work by any Pakistani artistes," the letter from the record label concluded.

