T20 2018: Airy-fairy shots won't help Mumbai's Ishan Kishan

It was a contest between two franchises fully aware of their under achievements - Bangalore for a longer span of time than Mumbai. One look at Virat Kohli's face after another poor result makes one feel for him. Luckily for him, there were smiles at the end of his match with Rohit Sharma wearing a grimace. Bangalore relied on their perfect execution of the yorker to put the skids on what was a none-too-tough total.

With Umesh Yadav continuing his knack of picking two or more wickets in an over with sheer pace and accuracy, Mumbai were going downhill very fast in a must-win game. The Chinnaswamy Stadium wicket was a rank turner. The first ball from JP Duminy left the bowler more surprised than Manan Vohra. I sometimes wonder why teams feel compelled to think that surprise can replace playing to one's strengths as a strategy. If surprise was the reason, then Duminy bowled one too many overs as his next went for 22.

Vohra tore into him and might buy Duminy a drink at the end of the T20. On a track which was turning quite alarmingly, Kohli once again showed why he is the undisputed No. 1 batsman in the world today to me. His unique ability to fuse talent into his raw fearless nature is a treat to behold.

Colin de Grandhomme probably had one of his best nights in T20 cricket. Gifted with a free hit, he dispatched the last ball of the 20th over into the stands to perk Bangalore's morale as they entered half-time. Another juggle in the batting order meant that Ishan Kishan opened the batting with Suryakumar Yadav and once again disappointed in his approach. Kishan needs to understand that he isn't playing against under-19 bowlers anymore. He is facing seasoned international bowlers. This time, it was an airy-fairy drive with a big gap between bat and pad.

Umesh then produced a snorter which Rohit was forced to fend, inducing an inside edge to Quinton de Kock. The rest of the batting appeared confused against Yuzvendra Chahal and Tim Southee. Kieron Pollard had a great chance to stamp his authority on the game, but fell after looking promising for a brief period spent at the crease. This win gives Bangalore a lease of life. Mumbai have a mountain to climb.

