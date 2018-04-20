T20 2018: Ajinkya Rahane blames himself for Rajasthan's loss

"I feel it was a different wicket from what we played on against Delhi. It was slow and ball was also keeping low. I feel it was my responsibility to take that innings forward," Rahane told reporters



Ajinkya Rahane

Rajasthan captain Ajinkya Rahane blamed himself for his team's seven-wicket defeat at the hands of Kolkata here on Wednesday night. "I feel it was a different wicket from what we played on against Delhi. It was slow and ball was also keeping low. I feel it was my responsibility to take that innings forward," Rahane told reporters after the match at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium.

"It is hard to recover from slow start because T20 is all about one or two big overs. I was batting well and wanted to continue till the 14th or 15th over," the India Test vice-captain added. Rahane scored a 19-ball 36 and was looking good for a big one after being put in to bat by rival skipper Dinesh Karthik. But he lost his wicket to a Nitish Rana delivery in which Karthik pulled off a brilliant stumping. Batting first, Kolkata restricted Rajasthan to 160-8 in 20 overs. In reply, the visitors chased the target with seven balls to spare.

