T20 2018: Ajinkya Rahane disappointed with batting as Rajasthan lose against Kolkata

Ajinkya Rahane rued Rajasthan's batsmen's performance as they lose against Kolkata



Ajinkya Rahane. Pic/AFP

Rajasthan captain Ajinkya Rahane lamented his team's loss to Kolkata in the Eliminator on Wednesday, saying that he was disappointed with the result as they looked good initially.

"Really disappointed. The way we started with the ball, especially after that. Dropped catch of Russell hurts. But when you start your chase so well, you generally win the game, but Kolkata bowled really well. Definitely gettable (the target)," he said.

Reflecting on his side's batting performance, he said, "Me and Rahul then me and Sanju got partnerships but we couldn't get it in the end. Credit to the Kolkata bowlers for that. When Sanju and me were batting we were looking to play positively. Overall, we played really good cricket. The bowling unit was fantastic with how the fast bowlers bowled and even the spinners. Our batting needs to improve."

KKR's Kuldeep Yadav reveled in his team's victory and subsequent progress to the Qualifier 2 against Hyderabad, saying that Rahane's dismissal was the turning point in the run-chase.

"Excited. It was a slow wicket, and it was gripping, but later it became good to bat on. We started well, but couldn't get early wickets. The wicket of Rahane was the turning point. Every game is important, and we are now four out of four, so we'll go for it," he said.

Yadav was also upbeat about Kolkata's chances in the match against Hyderabad, saying, "Yes, we'll probably beat the Sunrisers." Rajasthan were eliminated from the 2018 edition of the T20 league as they failed to chase down the 170-run target set for them by the Kolkata in the Eliminator.

Kolkata will now face Hyderabad on Friday to vie for the second Final spot, the winner of which will proceed for the showdown with the Chennai on May 27 to decide the winner of the 2018 edition of the T20 League.

Also Read - T20 2018: 5 Vital Takeaways From Kolkata's Win Over Rajasthan

Catch up on all the latest T20 news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Except for the change in headline, the story has been provided "AS-IS," "AS AVAILABLE, without any verification or editing from our side. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever