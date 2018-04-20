T20 2018: All hail Chris Gayle, the new Punjab king!

Punjab's big-hitter scores first century of T20 2018 to hand Hyderabad their first loss of the tournament



Punjab's Gayle 'rocks his baby' as he celebrates his 100 against Hyderabad in Mohali yesterday. Pic/AFP

Hyderabad gave him an inch and he took the whole match away from them. Chris Gayle, the Universe Boss, was reprieved early in his innings and he made the most of it by striking a blistering century to help Punjab get the better of the rivals by 15 runs at the PCA Stadium yesterday.

Gayle was dropped by 'keeper Wriddhiman Saha off spinner Rashid Khan on 14. Thereafter, not only the young Afghan spinner suffer at the hands of the mercurial Jamaican, but the Hyderabad bowling unit, which had been so impressive in their first three games, were taken apart as Gayle registered his 21st century in T20 cricket and his first for his new franchise.

Punjab end Mohali campaign

It was largely due to the blazing blade of Gayle that Punjab were able to post 193 for three, a total which proved beyond Hyderabad, who fell to their first defeat this T20, after three straight wins. As for Punjab, they concluded their campaign in Mohali by winning all three matches, and now play their other four home games in Indore next month.

Chris Gayle showed great commitment on a hot and humid day, running not only his, but also his fellow batsmen's ones and twos and in between hitting 11 sixes and just one four in his unbeaten 104 from 63 deliveries. The southpaw, who had played a fine hand of 63 against Chennai in the previous game, was so drained of his energy in the end, that it cost his team a few runs.

But in the end, it did not make much of a difference as the Hyderabad batsmen failed to flourish under the pressure of the huge target and an unfortunate injury to batting mainstay Shikhar Dhawan while attempting a pull off Barinder Sarn. Fighting half-centuries by Kane Williamson and Manish Pandey were the only saving grace.

'It's for my daughter'

Gayle dedicated the ton to his daughter Blush, who turns two today. "This hundred is dedicated to my daughter. Tomorrow is her birthday," Gayle said after his century. "A lot of people thought I'm too old, after this innings, I have nothing to prove," Gayle, 38, said in obvious reference to being ignored at the auction till he was picked up by Punjab at the last moment.

