T20 2018: Angry Virat Kohli calls Bangalore's bowling 'criminal' after loss

Virat Kohli. Pic/PTI

Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli called his bowlers' profligacy "criminal" after Chennai chased down a steep target of 206 in their IPL match on Wednesday. Chennai were reduced to 74-4 but Mahendra Singh Dhoni blazed his way to an unbeaten 70 off 34, while opener Ambati Rayudu slammed a 53-ball 82 to overhaul the target in the last over with two balls to spare.

"The way we bowled is just not acceptable. Just not good enough on the day, 72-4 and giving away runs like that for just one wicket is criminal. Something that we need to address going forward because we haven't bowled well. If we cannot defend even 200, it's a problem somewhere," Virat Kohli said after the match. "We have to back the guys and have enough confidence in them and they need to be clear in their head to execute things. The pitch played really well, spin played a massive factor. Some quality batting with both sides getting 200.

"Great game for people to see but as a team, we are disappointed to not get across the line," added Kohli. Kohli heaped praise on Rayudu and Dhoni for their blazing knocks. "Rayudu has been around for 15 years now. He's a quality player and he's done well for India. You never know who gets a chance somewhere and I'm happy for him," he said. "Dhoni is looking in really good touch, he's hitting the ball really well this IPL but not great to see it against us."

