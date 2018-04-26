T20 2018: Are Rohit Sharma and Mumbai spineless and irresponsible?

Mumbai lacked hunger during their 31-run defeat at Wankhede and just handed the match to Hyderabad on a platter on Tuesday



Sachin Tendulkar's beloved Mumbai ought to have gifted him a comprehensive win on his birthday. Instead, they dished out a spineless and irresponsible performance against Hyderabad on Tuesday.

There are matches where teams are defeated and there are some that they lose entirely on their own. Mumbai lost this one! They just handed the match to Hyderabad on a platter. There are hardly any positives to take away from this tie for the defending champs. Maybe, Mitchell McCleneghan's and Mayank Markande's bowling to an extent, but nothing apart from that.

Hyderabad on the other hand, appear to be a well-oiled machine under Kane Williamson. You can sense that they want to win. They brushed aside the fact that they have lost Billy Stanlake in the tournament and Bhuvneshwar Kumar for this match. I couldn't see that hunger in the eyes of the Mumbai. It could be a slippery slope for them. They must string together three to four wins which I feel they are very capable of doing. Big teams have big egos and theirs must be hurting. I will still back Mumbai to reach the playoffs.

The ball that turned the course of the match was the zooter which Rashid Khan bowled to dismiss Krunal Pandya. It was right on the money; just that length which makes batsmen think for the minutest of seconds - 'should I go back to this or should I go forward' and by the time the decision germinates, you are back in the hut wondering what happened.

Better than the delivery was the immediate review by Rashid. He knew it was out and he was right. From then on, it was a pathetic display by the home team. Before that dismissal, there was the horrific shot played by Ishan Kishan. What was he thinking? That bowlers turn up to get hit all around the park? For me, his dismissal and Evin Lewis' inability to curb his shots were the low points of the game.

Mohammad Nabi, who happens to be among my favourite bowlers in international cricket, bowled beautifully once again. Siddarth Kaul was good too and so was Shakib Al Hasan. Williamson showed that he is an attacking captain and had he not kept the slip for Rohit Sharma, the game would have been lost.

There were some subtle moments in the game that led me to believe Mumbai were not well prepared for this game. If the scenario-planning was good, why would Jasprit Bumrah be advising Rohit on field placements? There was a rule which the Mumbai Ranji Trophy team of which I was a member of, followed. It was called AKK - Apna Kaam Karo. It was about doing your assigned job and there is a captain who will handle strategy. After all, there is a reason why he is captain.

AKK also means to stand up and take responsibility when you are out in the middle. Most in the Mumbai Indians top order got out too richly while chasing a small target of 119. They left it to others to get the runs. That is not how it works in this great game. Hyderabad, you have added another fan to your following.

